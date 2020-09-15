Northcap Commercial Arranges $20M Sale of Cypress Springs Apartments in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Northcap Commercial has negotiated the sale of Cypress Springs Apartments in Las Vegas. AWI Cypress Springs LP sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $20 million, or $138,889 per unit.
Located at 3651 N. Rancho Drive, the property features 144 apartment units. Devin Lee, Robin Willett, Jerad Roberts and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Commercial handled the transaction.
