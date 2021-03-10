REBusinessOnline

Northcap Commercial Arranges $22.1M Sale of Hilltop Villas, Stewart Villas Multifamily Properties in Las Vegas

Hilltop Villas and Stewart Villas Apartments in Las Vegas offer a total of 226 units.

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Northcap Commercial has arranged the sale of Hilltop Villas and Stewart Villas, two multifamily properties in Las Vegas. Hilltop LLC sold the assets to an undisclosed buyer for $22.1 million, or $98,009 per unit.

Located at 600 N. 12th St., 600 N. 13th St., 601 N. 13th St., 2640 Marlin Ave and 2601 Stewart Ave., the properties offer a total of 226 units. The communities were built in 1963.

Robin Willett, Devin Lee, Jerad Roberts and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Commercial represented the seller in the deal.

