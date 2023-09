LAS VEGAS — Northcap Commercial has arranged the off-market sale of La Paloma Apartments, a multifamily building in Las Vegas. The property traded for $2 million, or $117,647 per unit.

Built in 1978, La Paloma Apartments features 17 residences. The property is located at 1509 E. Harmon Ave.

Jerad Roberts, Devin Lee and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial handled the transaction. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.