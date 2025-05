LAS VEGAS — Northcap Commercial has brokered the sale of Nellis Gate Apartments, a multifamily property located at 4340 N. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. Built in 2002, Nellis Gate Apartments offers 50 units. The asset traded for $4.5 million, or $90,000 per unit. Jerad Roberts, Devin Lee and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.