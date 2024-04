NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Northcap Commercial has brokered the $1.8 million sale of 2131 Statz Street Apartments, a multifamily asset located at 2131 Statz St. in North Las Vegas. The asset traded for $1.8 million, or $118,000 per unit.

Built in 1963, the property features 15 units.

Jerad Roberts, Robin Willett and Devin Lee of Northcap Commercial arranged the off-market transaction.