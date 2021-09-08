REBusinessOnline

Northcap Commercial Brokers $8.3M Sale of St. Louis Suites in Las Vegas

St. Louis Suites in Las Vegas features 92 apartments.

LAS VEGAS — Northcap Commercial has brokered the sale of St. Louis Suites, an apartment community in Las Vegas. Balubhai Patel Revocable Trust sold the multifamily property for $8.3 million, or $90,217 per unit.

Located at 525 E. St. Louis Ave., St. Louis Suites features 92 apartments. The property was built in 1963. Robin Willett, Devin Lee, Jerad Roberts and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Commercial handled the all-cash transaction.

