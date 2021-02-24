Northcap Commercial Brokers Sale of 111-Unit MCR Apartments in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Northcap Commercial has arranged the sale of MCR Apartments, a multifamily property located in Las Vegas. Michelas LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $6.8 million, or $61,261 per unit.

Located at 226 W. St. Louis Ave., the property features 111 apartments. The community was built in 1955.

Devin Lee, Jason Dittenber, Jerad Roberts and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial represented the seller in the deal.