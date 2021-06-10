Northcap Commercial Negotiates $11.4M Sale of Skyline Villas Apartments in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Northcap Commercial has brokered the sale of Skyline Villas Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3501 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. Dumont 94 LLC sold the asset for an undisclosed buyer for $11.4 million, or $121,809 per unit.
Built in 1962, the community features 94 apartments. According to Northcap, the transaction is a record sales price for a property of its vintage.
Devin Lee, Robin Willett, Jerad Roberts and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Commercial Multifamily represented the seller in the deal.
