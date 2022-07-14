REBusinessOnline

Northeast Capital Group Buys Shopping Center in West Haverstraw, New York, for $26.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

WEST HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. — An affiliate of locally based investment and management firm Northeast Capital Group has purchased Samsondale Plaza, a 156,185-square-foot shopping center in West Haverstraw, about 35 miles north of New York City, for $26.5 million. Anchored by grocer Stop & Shop, the property also houses tenants such as Dollar Tree, Advance Auto, Sports Clips and Sally Beauty Supply. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn, Austin Pierce and Andrew Scandalios of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between investment and development firm Mark Holdings and Connecticut-based Paragon Realty Group, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  