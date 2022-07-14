Northeast Capital Group Buys Shopping Center in West Haverstraw, New York, for $26.5M

WEST HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. — An affiliate of locally based investment and management firm Northeast Capital Group has purchased Samsondale Plaza, a 156,185-square-foot shopping center in West Haverstraw, about 35 miles north of New York City, for $26.5 million. Anchored by grocer Stop & Shop, the property also houses tenants such as Dollar Tree, Advance Auto, Sports Clips and Sally Beauty Supply. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn, Austin Pierce and Andrew Scandalios of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between investment and development firm Mark Holdings and Connecticut-based Paragon Realty Group, in the transaction.