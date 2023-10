ASHFORD, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $6.1 million sale of Ashford Hills Apartments, a 52-unit multifamily property located on the eastern outskirts of Hartford. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1969 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 625 to 1,014 square feet. Taylor Perun and Cameron Formica of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.