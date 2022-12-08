REBusinessOnline

Northeast Private Client Group Brokers $4.6M Sale of Connecticut Multifamily, Retail Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast, Retail

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group has brokered the $4.6 million sale of 87 West Main Street, a 29,000-square-foot multifamily and retail property in New Britain, located southwest of Hartford. The residential component comprises 10 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units, and the retail space totals 13,761 square feet across eight units. Rich Edwards, Jeff Wright and Patrick Hegarty of Northeast Private Client Group represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.

