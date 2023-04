LOWELL, MASS. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has brokered the $4 million sale of Middlesex Street Apartments, a 24-unit multifamily complex located in the northern Boston suburb of Lowell. The 35,475-square-foot building is located in the downtown area and includes four commercial spaces. Brad Carlson of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of approximately 7.3 percent.