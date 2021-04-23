REBusinessOnline

Northeast Private Client Group Brokers Sale of 52-Unit Multifamily Asset in Hamden, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

HAMDEN, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has brokered the sale of Willow Woods Apartments, a 52-unit multifamily asset in Hamden, located outside of New Haven. The sales price was $6.4 million, or approximately $126,000 per unit. The property was built in 1973 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with flat- and townhouse-style configurations. Bradley Balletto, Jeff Wright, Rich Edwards, Robert Paterno and John Lockhart of NEPCG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.

