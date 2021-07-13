Northeast Private Client Group Brokers Sales of Two Connecticut Apartment Buildings for $5.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

BRIDGEPORT AND NORWALK, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has brokered the sales of two Connecticut apartment buildings totaling 37 units for a combined price of approximately $5.8 million. Atlantic Street Apartments in Bridgeport totals 16 units and sold for $1.9 million, and Fairfield Avenue Apartments in Norwalk totals 21 units and sold for $3.9 million. Bradley Balletto, Jeff Wright, Rich Edwards, Robert Paterno and John Lockhart of NEPCG represented both parties in both deals.