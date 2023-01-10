Northeast Private Client Group Negotiates $2.3M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Gardner, Massachusetts

GARDNER, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group has negotiated the $2.3 million sale of a mixed-use property in Gardner, located in Massachusetts’ Worcester County. The property consists of 17 multifamily units, 12 retail spaces and seven office spaces. Tim McGeary of Northeast Private Client Group represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.