Northern Builders to Construct Two Industrial Build-to-Suits at Cherry Hill Business Park in Suburban Chicago

NEW LENOX AND JOLIET, ILL. — Northern Builders will serve as developer and general contractor for two industrial build-to-suits at Cherry Hill Business Park in New Lenox and Joliet. Agile Cold Storage will occupy a 202,759-square-foot facility on nearly 24 acres with expansion capabilities for an additional 150,000 square feet. The building is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2025. Illinois Truck Group (ITG) will utilize a 33,180-square-foot property as a truck maintenance and dealership facility. The project calls for nine maintenance bays, one wash bay, 5,000 square feet of office space and parking for 200 tractor cabs. Straddling both Joliet and New Lenox, Cherry Hill Business Park is located between I-55 and I-57 with immediate access to I-80 and I-355.