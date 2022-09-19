Northern Tool, AutoZone Sign Retail Leases Totaling 39,357 SF in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Northern Tool + Equipment and AutoZone have signed retail leases totaling 39,357 square feet in McKinney, about 35 miles northeast of Dallas. The tenants will backfill a space previously occupied by Super 1 Foods with footprints of 22,500 and 16,857 square feet, respectively. William Rosatti represented the landlord, JAH Realty, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Clay Mote of Retail Union and Mack House of Westover Group represented Northern Tool and AutoZone, respectively.