Northern Tool to Open 31,000 SF Store at Woodforest Shopping Center in Houston

HOUSTON — Northern Tool + Equipment has signed a lease to open a 31,000-square-foot store at Woodforest Shopping Center in East Houston. Shawn Ackerman and Jason Du of Henry S. Miller Brokerage represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Clay Mote of Retail Union and Jason Baker with Baker Katz represented Northern Tool.