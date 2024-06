NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Northgate Real Estate Group has arranged the $34.8 million bankruptcy sale of a hotel project in downtown Brooklyn that is roughly midway through construction. The 22-story building at 291 Livingston St., which is approved for 104 rooms, was sold via auction. Greg Corbin, Chaya Milworn and Felix Ades of Northgate handled the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The buyer was Midas Hospitality.