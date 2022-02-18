Northland Acquires 186-Unit Multifamily Community in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Northland has acquired SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit multifamily community in Rochester, for an undisclosed price. The garden-style property consists of three buildings. Amenities include a pool, bocce ball court and clubhouse. Residents of SoRoc on Maine have shuttle access to the Mayo Clinic headquarters in downtown Rochester. Northland is a real estate private equity firm with $7 billion of assets under management, including more than 26,000 units.