Northland Acquires 300-Unit Legend Apartments in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

With its acquisition of The Legend in Waco, Northland now owns 17 apartment communities in Texas.

WACO, TEXAS — Northland, a private equity real estate firm based in metro Boston, has acquired The Legend, a 300-unit apartment community located about six miles southwest of downtown Waco. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built on 17 acres in 2015, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, business center and café, fitness center, grilling and picnic stations and a pet park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.