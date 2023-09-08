Northland Acquires 344-Unit Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — Northland has acquired 670 Thornton, a 344-unit multifamily community located in Lithia Springs, roughly 15 miles west of Atlanta. Totaling 38 residential buildings situated on 46 acres, the property features 20 studio, 146 one-bedroom, 154 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, grilling areas, pet park, two pools, theater room, playground, tennis courts and a walking trail, as well as 96 detached garages. Northland plans to implement a valet trash program and SmartRent technology package, install washers and dryers in all units and upgrade finishes in select apartments, along with other site improvements.