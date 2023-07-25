Northland, Ascent Purchase 216-Unit Glenwood at Grant Park Apartments in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Northland has partnered with Ascent Property Management to purchase Glenwood at Grant Park, a 216-unit apartment community located in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2016, the midrise property features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a 24-hour business center, fitness center, bocce ball court, coffee bar, resort-style pool and courtyard, pet washing station, a resident lounge and game room, package lockers, EV charging stations and access to the Atlanta BeltLine. This is Northland’s ninth acquisition in Georgia since entering the market in 2020.