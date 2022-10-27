Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Expansion to Multifamily Property in Rochester, Minnesota
ROCHESTER, MINN. — Northland has broken ground on a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine in Rochester. Northland acquired the 186-unit, garden-style community in February of this year. Once complete, the property will include 380 units across five buildings. Amenities will include a pool, green area, three fitness centers, clubhouse with private event space and a commercial kitchen. Northland is partnering with several local companies on the project, including Miller Architects & Builders. Minnwest Bank provided $28 million in construction financing. Completion is slated for early 2024.
