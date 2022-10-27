Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Expansion to Multifamily Property in Rochester, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

SoRoc on Maine will be expanded to include 380 units across five buildings.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Northland has broken ground on a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine in Rochester. Northland acquired the 186-unit, garden-style community in February of this year. Once complete, the property will include 380 units across five buildings. Amenities will include a pool, green area, three fitness centers, clubhouse with private event space and a commercial kitchen. Northland is partnering with several local companies on the project, including Miller Architects & Builders. Minnwest Bank provided $28 million in construction financing. Completion is slated for early 2024.