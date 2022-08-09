REBusinessOnline

Northland Buys 318-Unit Apartment Community in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Preserve West consists of 17 buildings.

MADISON, WIS. — Northland has purchased Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment community in Madison. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The garden-style property was formerly named ReNew 78 West. The community features 17 buildings across roughly 20 acres. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, coworking space and communal kitchen. Northland owns and operates a multifamily portfolio that includes more than 26,000 units across the U.S.

