Northland Divests of 826-Unit Hilands Multifamily Property in Tucson for $178M

Located in Tucson, Ariz., Hilands features 826 apartments, a 24-hour fitness center, racquetball court and two tennis courts.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Northland has completed the disposition of Hilands, an apartment community in Tucson. Bridge Investment Group acquired the asset for $178 million, or $215,496 per unit.

Situated at the intersection of North Craycroft and River roads, Hilands features 826 apartments with breakfast bars, French doors, extra storage space and an average unit size of 557 square feet. Select units offer stacked and full-size washers/dryers and private patios.

The 460,418-square-foot property was built in two phases in 1985 and 1986 and features 41 residential buildings, a 24-hour fitness center, an air-conditioned racquetball court and two lighted tennis courts.

Hamid Panahi, Clint Wadlund, Art Wadlund, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. According to IPA, the transaction is the highest single-asset multifamily transaction in Tucson history.