The site of Luminary is presently home to the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), which will gain new office space in the new tower.
Northland Living Unveils Plans for 35-Story Downtown Austin Multifamily Tower

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Canadian developer Northland Living has unveiled plans for Luminary, a 35-story multifamily tower that will be located at the northwest corner of 14th and Guadalupe streets in downtown Austin. Designed by Page Southerland Page, Luminary will feature 286 condos in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, 4,800 square feet of retail space, one floor of office space and a six-story parking garage. The Luminary will also offer a pool, fitness center and other indoor and outdoor amenities. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

