NorthMarq: 2021 Capital Markets Environment

NorthMarq executives recently connected with nearly 50 correspondent lenders and more than 150 debt experts in an effort to better understand the capital markets environment in 2021 and to share information about opportunities within the market.

Jeff Erxleben, executive vice president and executive managing director, Debt & Equity, with NorthMarq, shares some of the insights from those conversations, and he discusses changes in the market, ranging from new loan programs by life companies to the impact of FHA/HUD’s new MAP guide implemented this month.

He also talks about the growing interest in single-family rental and build-for-rent properties, and he mentions trends in affordable housing development and value-add strategy for buyers of affordable and workforce housing.

“Overall, we’ve seen strong volume at the beginning of 2021, and I would expect that to continue throughout the year as the liquidity in the debt and equity markets remains strong,” Erxleben notes. “Transaction volume is up; there is a large sentiment that there is pent-up demand to get deals done.”

He adds, “We’re seeing the fastest rebound and largest amount of activity in high-growth, business-friendly Sunbelt states — Texas, Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. Other states, like California, where activity has been more muted, will come online and participate in the activity in a much larger way.”

Watch the interview for details on opportunities in the debt and equity markets.

This article is posted as part of REBusinessOnline’s Finance Insight series. Click here to subscribe to the Finance Insight newsletter, a four-part newsletter series, followed by video interviews delivered to your inbox in March.