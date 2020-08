NorthMarq Arranges $1.9M Refinancing for Apartment Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Green Valley Apartments is located on Harrison Avenue.

CINCINNATI — NorthMarq has arranged a $1.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Green Valley Apartments in Cincinnati. The 48-unit apartment property is located at 6708-6714 Harrison Ave. and features balconies and laundry facilities. Noah Juran of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was undisclosed.