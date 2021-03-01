NorthMarq Arranges $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Two Industrial Flex Buildings in Mason, Ohio

MASON, OHIO — NorthMarq has arranged a $10.2 million loan for the acquisition of two industrial flex buildings at Governor’s Pointe in Mason, about 22 miles north of Cincinnati. The two properties span 154,775 square feet and are located at 4900 Parkway Drive and 4700 Duke Drive. They feature both industrial and office space. Noah Juran of NorthMarq arranged the five-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule and a fixed rate. A regional bank provided the loan.