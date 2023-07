MEMPHIS, TENN. — Northmarq has arranged a $10.7 million refinancing loan for two affordable housing properties in Memphis. The communities, Bantam-Airways and Bantam-Springbrook, are situated near each other and total 291 units. The properties were both built in 1973 and renovated in 2022. Mike Padilla and Dan Trebil of Northmarq’s Minneapolis office arranged the Freddie Mac loan, which features five years of interest-only payments followed by a 35-year amortization schedule.