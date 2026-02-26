Thursday, February 26, 2026
Pictured is Prairie Oaks II, which was built in 2002.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilySeniors HousingWisconsin

Northmarq Arranges $10.7M Sale of Senior Living Portfolio in Madison Metro Area

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON AND VERONA, WIS. — Northmarq has arranged the $10.7 million sale of Westminster and Prairie Oaks II, two senior living communities totaling 102 units in the Madison metro area. Both properties operate under low-income housing tax credit restrictions through 2032 and are designated for residents age 55 and older. Westminster in Verona was built in 2003, and Prairie Oaks II in Madison was constructed in 2002. Both feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with amenities such as underground heated parking, community lounges, fitness and business centers and onsite management. Jake Lamb, Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez and Alex Malzone of Northmarq represented the seller, Lakeside Capital Advisors. TPW Properties was the buyer.

