Northmarq Arranges $102M in Financing for 1.3 MSF Industrial Project in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged $102 million in financing for a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The 92-acre project represents Phase II of Port 99 and will consist of three buildings with cross-dock and front-load configurations. The financing includes both debt and equity. A specific breakdown of each component was not disclosed, but the package includes a senior construction loan of an undisclosed amount from Bank OZK, a $30.4 mezzanine loan from PGIM and a joint venture equity investment from Junction Commercial Real Estate. Warren Hitchcock led the Northmarq team that arranged the financing on behalf of the developer, Provident Realty Advisors.