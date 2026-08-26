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Port-99-Baytown
The site configuration for the second phase of Port 99, an industrial development in Baytown, includes additional trailer parking space to support both regional and national distribution needs.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansTexas

Northmarq Arranges $102M in Financing for 1.3 MSF Industrial Project in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged $102 million in financing for a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The 92-acre project represents Phase II of Port 99 and will consist of three buildings with cross-dock and front-load configurations. The financing includes both debt and equity. A specific breakdown of each component was not disclosed, but the package includes a senior construction loan of an undisclosed amount from Bank OZK, a $30.4 mezzanine loan from PGIM and a joint venture equity investment from Junction Commercial Real Estate. Warren Hitchcock led the Northmarq team that arranged the financing on behalf of the developer, Provident Realty Advisors.

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