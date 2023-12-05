Northmarq Arranges $107M Sale of Alta Filament Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged the $107 million sale of Alta Filament, a 352-unit luxury apartment community located at 525 E. 21st St. in Charlotte. The newly built property is situated in the city’s Mill District neighborhood near Optimist Hall food hall and the Lynx Blue Line Light Rail.

Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark, Andrea Howard, John Currin, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson of Northmarq represented the seller, Wood Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Amenities at Alta Filament include a community clubhouse, conference room, grilling areas and fire pits, a 24/7 fitness club with a rollup door to an outdoor lawn, swimming pool, sundeck trellis, pet spa and wash and a package delivery service. The community also features two oversized courtyards, a podcast/content creator studio and 10 private offices rentable by the month.