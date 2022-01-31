Northmarq Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Shopping Center

Posted on by in Loans, Retail, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged an $11.5 million acquisition loan for North Garland Crossing, a 75,811-square-foot shopping center in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Shadow-anchored by a Super Target, the center was built in 2004 and houses tenants such as Michaels, PetSmart, AT&T and Starbucks. David Garfinkel and Ron Reese of Northmarq arranged the debt on behalf of the buyer, St. Louis-based Bianco Properties. Mutual of Omaha provided the loan.