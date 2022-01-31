REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Shopping Center

Posted on by in Loans, Retail, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged an $11.5 million acquisition loan for North Garland Crossing, a 75,811-square-foot shopping center in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Shadow-anchored by a Super Target, the center was built in 2004 and houses tenants such as Michaels, PetSmart, AT&T and Starbucks. David Garfinkel and Ron Reese of Northmarq arranged the debt on behalf of the buyer, St. Louis-based Bianco Properties. Mutual of Omaha provided the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  