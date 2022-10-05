Northmarq Arranges $11.5M Sale of Apartment Building in Lawrence, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq

Named 901 Lofts, the property is located at 901 New Hampshire St.

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of 901 Lofts in Lawrence for $11.5 million. The apartment building rises seven stories with 55 units. Built in 2011, the property at 901 New Hampshire St. includes 20,843 square feet of commercial space. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, First Management Inc. Buyer information was not provided.