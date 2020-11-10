NorthMarq Arranges $11.9M Loan for Refinancing of Workforce Housing Community in Indianapolis

La Joya Apartments consists of 320 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — NorthMarq has arranged an $11.9 million loan for the refinancing of La Joya Apartments in Indianapolis. Built in 1974, the 320-unit workforce housing community is located 10 miles from downtown. Lawrence Larisma and Ryan Taylor of NorthMarq arranged the loan with Freddie Mac. It features a 15-year term and a fixed rate. The borrower was undisclosed.