NorthMarq Arranges $11.9M Loan for Refinancing of Workforce Housing Community in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

La Joya Apartments consists of 320 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — NorthMarq has arranged an $11.9 million loan for the refinancing of La Joya Apartments in Indianapolis. Built in 1974, the 320-unit workforce housing community is located 10 miles from downtown. Lawrence Larisma and Ryan Taylor of NorthMarq arranged the loan with Freddie Mac. It features a 15-year term and a fixed rate. The borrower was undisclosed.

