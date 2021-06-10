NorthMarq Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Commercial Property in Austin

Loans, Mixed-Use, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — NorthMarq has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of The Collective, an 83,000-square-foot property located at 7601 S. Congress Ave. in Austin. The property features flexible space for warehouse, office and retail uses. John Morran and Gerald Logan of NorthMarq placed the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life company on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.