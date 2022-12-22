Northmarq Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — Northmarq has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of Gilbert Manor Apartments, a 108-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Little Ferry. Built in the 1960s, the garden-style property consists of seven two-story buildings on a 3.4-acre site. Robert Ranieri of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carried a five-year term with two years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The name of the direct lender, a regional bank, was also not disclosed.