REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Northmarq

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — Northmarq has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of Gilbert Manor Apartments, a 108-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Little Ferry. Built in the 1960s, the garden-style property consists of seven two-story buildings on a 3.4-acre site. Robert Ranieri of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carried a five-year term with two years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The name of the direct lender, a regional bank, was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  