Northmarq Arranges $11M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily, Northmarq

Pictured is the 60-unit City View Lofts.

ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the $11 million sale of a 194-unit multifamily portfolio in St. Joseph, a northern suburb of Kansas City. The portfolio includes City View Lofts, Summit Place, Eugene Field and Frederick Apartments. City View Lofts was originally built in 1915 as St. Joseph Junior College before being redeveloped into lofts. The other properties date back to the early 1900s as well. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, Worcester Investments. The buyer was undisclosed.





