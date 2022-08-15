Northmarq Arranges $12.2M Loan for Refinancing of Staybridge Suites Hotel Portfolio in Michigan

Pictured is the 95-room Staybridge Suites hotel in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO AND OKEMOS, MICH. — Northmarq has arranged a $12.2 million loan for the refinancing of two Staybridge Suites hotels in Michigan. The Kalamazoo property, located at 2001 Seneca Lane, was built in 2006. The Okemos hotel, located at 3553 Meridian Crossing Drive, was built in 2008. Each hotel features 95 rooms and rises three stories. Jeff Dietz of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which features a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan to the borrower, Hotel Development Services LLC, which will use the loan proceeds to take out maturing CMBS loans. The Staybridge Suites brand targets extended-stay and corporate travelers.