Northmarq Arranges $12.3M Loan for Refinancing of Office Property in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged a $12.3 million loan for the refinancing of Teralta Corporate Park, a two-building, 58,389-square-foot office property in San Antonio. The single-story property was built in 2017 and fronts Loop 1604 near the junction of Interstate 10. Aetna provided the three-year, interest-only loan to the borrower, San Antonio-based Sirell Properties. Bryan Leonard of Northmarq arranged the debt.

