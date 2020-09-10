REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $13.5M Acquisition Loan for Office Campus in Beavercreek, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Office, Ohio

The Acropolis at Fairfield Commons spans 201,000 square feet.

BEAVERCREEK, OHIO — NorthMarq has arranged a $13.5 million loan for the acquisition of The Acropolis at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek near Dayton. The 201,000-square-foot office property is located at 2611-2689 Commons Blvd. Susan Branscome of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate, 10-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan. The borrower was undisclosed.  

