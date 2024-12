NOBLESVILLE, IND. — Northmarq has arranged the $13.5 million sale-leaseback of two outpatient primary care properties in Noblesville, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. The portfolio totals 32,744 square feet and includes Riverview Health’s locations at 205 Noble Creek Drive and 865 Westfield Road. Christian Vaughan of Northmarq brokered the transaction. Riverview Hospital sold the assets to Four Corners Property Trust. The transaction represented a cap rate of 7.3 percent.