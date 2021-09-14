NorthMarq Arranges $132M Refinancing for Six Multifamily Properties in California, Washington

SAN FRANCISCO — NorthMarq’s San Francisco office has arranged the $132 million in refinancing for six multifamily properties in California and Washington comprising 965 units.

Dennis Williams and Tom Wright of NorthMarq arranged the financing for the borrower, JB Matteson, through its long-time correspondent relationship with Allianz. The six permanent loans featured fixed interest rates with interest-only payments for the full 10-year terms.

The financing includes: