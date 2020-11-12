REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $13M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in St. Louis

Trinity Park Apartments totals 490 units.

ST. LOUIS — NorthMarq has arranged a $13 million loan for the refinancing of Trinity Park Apartments, a 490-unit multifamily portfolio in St. Louis. The properties are located at 11043 Mollerus Drive and 11065 Dunklin Drive. Noah Juran of NorthMarq’s Cincinnati office worked alongside David Garfinkel of NorthMarq’s St. Louis office to structure the three-year loan with two years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule. A regional bank provided the loan, which lowers the interest rate and provides additional time for the portfolio to stabilize, according to Juran.

