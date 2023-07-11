Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Northmarq Arranges $13M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — Northmarq has arranged a $13 million loan for the refinancing of The Opus, a 49-unit apartment complex located in North Arlington, located north of Newark in Bergen County. Built in 2021, the property features one-bedroom units and penthouse suites and amenities such as a rooftop terrace, fitness center and a resident lounge. Robert Ranieri of Northmarq originated the debt, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, five-year term and one year of interest-only payments, through an undisclosed local bank. The borrower was also not disclosed.

