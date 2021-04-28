REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $14.5M Refinancing for Lakeland Commons Retail in Auburn, Washington

AUBURN, WASH. — NorthMarq has secured $14.5 million in refinancing for Lakeland Commons Retail, a shopping center located at 1502 Lake Tapps Parkway SE in Auburn. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

Walgreens is a tenant at the 35,000-square-foot strip retail center.

Bob Spiro and Scott Moline of NorthMarq’s regional Seattle office secured the refinancing.

