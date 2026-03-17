Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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CaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Northmarq Arranges $145M Refinancing for Two-Building Office Campus in Cupertino, California

by Amy Works

CUPERTINO, CALIF. — Northmarq has arranged $145 million in refinancing for The Towers at Cupertino City Center, a two-building office campus in Cupertino. Prometheus Real Estate Group owns and operates the Class A property. Nathan Prouty, Andrew Slaton and John Holt of Northmarq secured the financing for the borrower through Wells Fargo.

Located at 20400 and 20450 Stevens Creek Blvd., the campus offers 357,502 square feet of office space on a 3.2-acre site at the intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza boulevards. Originally constructed by Prometheus in 1989, the property underwent significant renovations in 2022.

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