Northmarq Arranges $15.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota

The portfolio includes four Southwest Crossing Tech Center buildings in Eden Prairie.

EAGAN AND EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged a $15.1 million loan for the acquisition of the South by Southwest Technology Portfolio in suburban Minneapolis. The five-building industrial portfolio is located in the Golden Triangle district of both Eden Prairie and Eagan. Four of the buildings are located in Eden Prairie and were constructed in 1985. The asset in Eagan was built in 1989. Bill Mork of Northmarq arranged the loan on behalf of the buyer, Edina-based Capital Partners. A local bank provided the loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.9 percent.